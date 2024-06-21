ELIS Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $51.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,078.97 or 1.00001404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00078247 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03310921 USD and is down -12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,115.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

