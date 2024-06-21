Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Sells $100,845.00 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EFC opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $23,326,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.