Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 584,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

