Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director William Linton Sells 7,058 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05.
Empire Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMP.A stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$34.21. 1,370,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.85.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
