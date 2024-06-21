Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,848,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,403,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $899.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 158.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,259 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

