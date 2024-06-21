Energi Trading Down 17.6% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $782,348.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00042501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,947,606 coins and its circulating supply is 77,945,912 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

