Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. 2,835,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

