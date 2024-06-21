Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 141,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Enviri Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

Institutional Trading of Enviri

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the first quarter worth $100,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

