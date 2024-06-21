EOS Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $90.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,496,890,377 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

