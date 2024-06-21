Ergo Price Hits $0.96 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $72.58 million and approximately $656,978.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00601098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00115199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00249432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00068235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,951,030 coins and its circulating supply is 75,950,976 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

