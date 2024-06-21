Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $114,725.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Esquire Financial

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.