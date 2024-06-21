Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS opened at $280.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $284.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

