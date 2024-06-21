Ethereum Price Tops $3,499.60 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $427.92 billion and approximately $15.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,499.60 or 0.05447008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00015151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,217 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

