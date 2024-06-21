Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $425.46 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $425.46 billion and $15.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,479.47 or 0.05460103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00015525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,728 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

