Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.46 and last traded at $60.15. 1,500,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,635,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.