Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.32. Eventbrite has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

