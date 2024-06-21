Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eventbrite Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.32. Eventbrite has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eventbrite
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.