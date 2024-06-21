Evercore ISI Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $75.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 1,097,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.