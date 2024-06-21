Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $668,500.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EXPO opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exponent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

