Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $209.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00043032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

