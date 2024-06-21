Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FDCF)

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 5,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

