Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FDCF)

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Price Performance
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 5,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Company Profile
