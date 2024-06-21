Financial Contrast: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $34.85 million 15.54 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -12.18 Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 3.18 $163.00 million $2.41 42.43

This table compares Digimarc and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digimarc and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45

Digimarc currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $95.08, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Digimarc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78% Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Digimarc on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

