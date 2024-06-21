First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

