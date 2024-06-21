First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 17,186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 45,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,332,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,275,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,098. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

