First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 570 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

