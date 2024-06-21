First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 660 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,043,226. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.