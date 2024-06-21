First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys Shares of 4,993 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $291.93. 357,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,275. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.06.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

