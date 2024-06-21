First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $760.33. 192,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,056. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.10 and its 200-day moving average is $802.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.