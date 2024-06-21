First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.98. 939,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,016. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

