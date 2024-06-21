First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 144,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 133,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429,838. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

