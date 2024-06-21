First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 50,231 shares.The stock last traded at $73.61 and had previously closed at $73.63.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,714 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $21,948,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

