First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

