Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Flex has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.