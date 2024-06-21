Flow (FLOW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.86 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $959.97 million and approximately $33.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,511,780,104 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

