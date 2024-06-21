Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Flywire by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,068,000 after acquiring an additional 591,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Stock Up 1.2 %

FLYW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 2,327,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,229. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -146.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.