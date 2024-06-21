Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FL opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.