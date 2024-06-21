Founders Capital Management Sells 304 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 715,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 146,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 145,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 123,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 9,099,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

