Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 725,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 415,394 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

