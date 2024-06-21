Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Acquires $43,700.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.3 %

FDP opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.07%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.