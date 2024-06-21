Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

