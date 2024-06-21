Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 151 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.