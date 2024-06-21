Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Reliance Trading Down 0.9 %

Reliance stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

