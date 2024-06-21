Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

