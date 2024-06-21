Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.