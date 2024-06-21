Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,972.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,696.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,591.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.