Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,456.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,374.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,278.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

