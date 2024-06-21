Fulton Bank N.A. Has $20.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 42,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

