Fulton Bank N.A. Has $415,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,036 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,589.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

