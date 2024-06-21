Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

KVUE opened at $18.88 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.