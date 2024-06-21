Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 867 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $323.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

