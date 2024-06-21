Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

